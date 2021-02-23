Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Some rain may mix in. Low 29F. SSE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected. Wednesday, Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.