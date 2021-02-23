This evening in Chippewa Falls: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Some rain may mix in. Low 29F. SSE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected. Wednesday, Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
