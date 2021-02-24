 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News