Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 4F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . A 2-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.