Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 19F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Friday. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatu…
Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low -1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside,…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 18. -1 degree is today's l…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. We'll see a low temperature …
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 17F. Winds SSE at 5 to 1…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. A 17-degree low is for…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 3F. Winds light and variable. It might be a go…
It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. 21 degrees is today'…