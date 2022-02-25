 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 2F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. 15 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News