Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area Saturday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

