Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 17.14. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 10 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph.