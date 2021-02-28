Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 17.14. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 10 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
