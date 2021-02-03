Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy early. Then a mix of wintry precipitation expected late. Low near 30F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch. Thursday, Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 84% chance of precipitation. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.