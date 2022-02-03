 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low -8F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at . A -8-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News