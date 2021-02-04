 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

{{featured_button_text}}

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 7F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at -4.01. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -2 degrees. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News