Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 7F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at -4.01. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -2 degrees. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
