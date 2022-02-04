 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low -8F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

