Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low -2F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel much colder at -12.48. -15 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.