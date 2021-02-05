This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low -2F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel much colder at -12.48. -15 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 23.76. We'll see a l…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 19.17. 13 degrees is today…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 30.86. …
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. It might be …
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady light snow later. Low 26F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow …
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indo…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy early. Then a mix of wintry precipitation expected late. Low near 30F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at -9.08. Today's forec…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Chippewa Falls people should be prepare…