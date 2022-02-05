This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 15F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . 0 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Feb. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
