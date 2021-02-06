Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around -15F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel much colder at -13.58. We'll see a low temperature of -11 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
