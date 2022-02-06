Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low -3F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 10 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21. A -3-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar befo…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 10. A -10-degree low is fo…
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. A 28-degree low is forecaste…
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 28F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, Chippe…