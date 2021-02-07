 Skip to main content
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Considerable cloudiness. Low -9F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at 3.5. -9 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

