Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies. Low -11F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at -1.49. We'll see a low temperature of -9 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.