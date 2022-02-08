 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. 10 degrees is tomorrow's low. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

