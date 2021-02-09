This evening in Chippewa Falls: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy. Low -11F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel even colder at 4.39. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -15 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
