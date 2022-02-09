For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 12F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . A 25-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
