Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Chippewa Falls today. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy and windy during the evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds overnight. Low 37F. Winds…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Temperatures in Chippewa Falls will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We wil…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Tuesday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We wi…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Chippewa Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Chippewa Falls people should…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. You may…
Chippewa Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. I…