Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Chippewa Falls today. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.