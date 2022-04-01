 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area Friday. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

