Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Blizzard Warning until SAT 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storms look likely in southern Wisconsin Friday afternoon and evening with damaging wind and hail expected in spots. Attention shifts to north…
Pretty quiet across the Midwest Wednesday, but that's about to change. A few severe storms could occur Thursday with a lot more expected Frida…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Sunday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. P…
Chippewa Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. The ar…