Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Blizzard Warning until SAT 7:00 AM CDT.