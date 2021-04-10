Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Chippewa Falls area. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 55F. Winds S at 10…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 47 degrees is today's …
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunder…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Chippewa Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Don't g…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Chippewa Falls temperatures will rea…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Chippewa Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. A 47-degree low is foreca…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds ESE at…