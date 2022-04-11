 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

