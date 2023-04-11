The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
