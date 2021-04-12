Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Chippewa Falls area. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Chippewa Falls temperatures will rea…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Chippewa Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Don't g…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 55F. Winds S at 10…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 47 degrees is today's …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Chippewa Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. A 47-degree low is foreca…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Highs i…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm …