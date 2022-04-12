Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Not only will our temperatures be colder than they should be today, but showers look likely across the state. See who has the best chance of seeing snow and when we'll dry out in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Dry across Wisconsin Monday, but rain and a chance for severe storms returns Tuesday and Wednesday
Quiet weather today, but showers and storms look likely for Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front approaches and moves over the area. A few storms could be severe. Here's everything you need to know.
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down what each alert means.
Already a good chance of rain today across Wisconsin, but even more expected tomorrow. It will also be colder Thursday, which means the chance for snow is coming back. Here's all the details.
Rain and snow showers will linger today, particularly across southern Wisconsin. See who will have the wettest day and what's in store for the weekend in our latest forecast update.
