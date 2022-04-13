Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chippewa Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

