Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 10:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.