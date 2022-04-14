Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 10:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Though heavy rain and lightning look most likely, damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes cannot be ruled out late this evening and overnight. The chance returns tomorrow. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Dry across Wisconsin Monday, but rain and a chance for severe storms returns Tuesday and Wednesday
Quiet weather today, but showers and storms look likely for Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front approaches and moves over the area. A few storms could be severe. Here's everything you need to know.
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? Here's a step-by-step guide to help keep you and your family safe if a tornado is headed your way.
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down what each alert means.
While there's a chance of rain throughout the day and into the evening, it's the afternoon hours that look the stormiest across southern Wisconsin. Severe weather is possible. Here's all the details.
Rain and snow showers will linger today, particularly across southern Wisconsin. See who will have the wettest day and what's in store for the weekend in our latest forecast update.
Chippewa Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. …
Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Periods of t…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Partly cloud…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Chippewa Falls temperatures will reach…