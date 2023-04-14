Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Still dry and very warm across much of the region Thursday, but a cold front will be sweeping through Friday and Saturday. Showers and storms …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. It should be a fairly …
Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. E…
Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. It sh…
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteoro…