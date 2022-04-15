Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.