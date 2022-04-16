Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.