Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
