Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Chippewa Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
