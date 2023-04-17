The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Monday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until MON 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
