Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest.