Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. There is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.