Chippewa Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
