Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.