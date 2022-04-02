Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Chippewa Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
