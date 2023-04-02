Chippewa Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.