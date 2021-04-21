Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area Wednesday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
