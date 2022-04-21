 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Chippewa Falls area. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News