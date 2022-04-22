Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.