Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.