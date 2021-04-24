Chippewa Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Cool, 40 degr…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Chippewa Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low.…
Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Highs i…
Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Chip…
Chippewa Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Models are showin…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Lo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Scattered sho…