Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest.