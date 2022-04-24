Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.