Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Temperatures in Chippewa Falls will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.