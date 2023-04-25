Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Chippewa Falls area. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chippewa Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We'll see s…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area Sunday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 d…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Perio…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Today's cond…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Chippewa Falls today. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Models are…